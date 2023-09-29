Nine Mediterranean countries of the European Union met in Malta on Friday, September 29, as part of the MED9 migration summit to seek solutions to the migration crisis. For her part, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni considered that there is a “will” on the part of the participants to act, but expressed her reservations about the role of NGOs. On the same Friday, Unicef ​​indicated that three times more people died trying to cross the sea to Europe than the previous year.

The migration problem monopolizes European debates. On Friday, September 29, nine Mediterranean countries of the European Union (EU) met in Valletta, capital of the Mediterranean island of Malta, within the framework of the MED9 migration summit to try to agree on their positions and find solutions to the crisis. migration that Europe experiences.

The MED9 group brings together the EU countries most affected by the migration issue, due to their proximity to the Mediterranean Sea, one of the most important entry routes for migrants on the continent. It consists of France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Croatia and Slovenia.

The meeting took place at a key moment for the migration policy of the organization, whose 27 member countries are discussing giving new impetus to the so-called European Pact on Migration and Asylum. This agreement aims to establish a common framework for the organization in terms of migration policy. It includes, in particular, a reinforcement of the Union’s external borders and a solidarity mechanism between Member States to assist asylum seekers.

Malta, Portugal, Slovenia and Spain meet in Malta with the European Commission for talks focused on migration. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) © LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP

However, the pact continues without major progress since its presentation by the European Commission in 2020.

Giorgia Meloni recognized the “will” to seek solutions, but criticized the action of NGOs

The host of the summit, Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela, stated that “the issue must be addressed at the root”, with “strong and comprehensive partnerships with all our southern Mediterranean partners”.

Central protagonist of the meeting, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni declared to the press that she “surely” saw “a desire” to move forward together to find solutions to the migration crisis, asking partner countries to “translate these good ideas into concrete actions as soon as possible.” as soon as possible”. She added:

“Unless structural solutions are found, everyone will be dragged down by this problem.”

However, the far-right political leader, who came to power developing a strong anti-immigration discourse, explained that she has her reservations about the role of the NGO in the Mediterranean.

Meloni wants to propose that the ships of humanitarian organizations disembark migrants rescued in the Mediterranean in their flag countries instead of Italian ports, arguing that “you cannot be supportive at the borders of others.”

Thus he indicated: “We will propose an amendment whereby the country responsible for receiving migrants who are transported by an NGO’s ship is the country of the ship’s flag.”

Good discussion and a clear common ambition at MED9 to improve our collective management of migration in the Mediterranean. In particular by supporting Member States with crisis response, and structured approaches through reinforced partnerships with our southern neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/OCIM8SQJRf — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 29, 2023



This question of the role of NGOs generates a blockage in the negotiation of the pact. Giorgia Meloni rejected on Thursday a modification to the text on this issue, presented by Germany during the vote on Thursday, September 28 in Brussels. The text was approved by the 27, but Italy asked for a period of reflection.

Italy and the island of Lampedusa on the front line against the arrival of migrants

The “exceptional situation” demands “very clearly a united European response and leads us all to show solidarity with Italy,” concluded French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, confirming the unexpected but growing understanding with his Italian neighbor regarding the migration issue. .

The French president met with Meloni and the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the Valletta summit to discuss the implementation of the “ten-point plan” presented in mid-September to urgently help Italy, which faces a record influx of migrants to the island of Lampedusa, the southernmost point of Italy, located about 145 kilometers from the coast of Tunisia and from where migrant boats leave for Europe.

Migrants from a migrant reception center on the Italian island of Lampedusa, guided by a security officer on September 14, 2023, as they prepare to board the ship “Galaxy”, bound for the Sicilian city of Porto Empedocle. (Photograph by Alessandro Serranò / AFP) © ALESSANDRO SERRANO / AFP

In mid-September, 7,000 migrants from Africa arrived there in just two days. A figure higher than the number of permanent inhabitants of the island, which reaches 6,000. The arrivals put in check the reception system of Lampedusa, which only has one reception center with capacity for 400 people.

The flow of migrants was reduced in the last two weeks due to poor metrological conditions, but it started again this Friday.

A death toll in the Mediterranean Sea three times higher than last year

The risks linked to crossing the Mediterranean Sea are strong. The migratory routes are managed by criminal groups and the boats are of poor quality and when they are too full they tend to sink.

A reality supported by Unicef ​​figureswhich indicated on Friday that 990 people died on the crossing between June and August 2023, that is, three times more than during the same period last year.

More than 11,600 children crossed the Central Mediterranean Sea alone in 2023, a 60 per cent increase from last year. Many arrive on the shores of Lampedusa on overcrowded, unsafe boats, putting their lives at risk. Learn more: https://t.co/RiYKadi6vG pic.twitter.com/JG24JfbkzN — UNICEF Europe C.Asia (@UNICEF_ECA) September 29, 2023



“The Mediterranean Sea has become a cemetery for children and their future. The devastating number of children seeking asylum and safety in Europe is the result of political decisions and a failing immigration system,” denounced Regina De Dominicis, UNICEF regional director for Europe and Asia.

More than 11,600 children crossed the central Mediterranean into Italy without their parents or legal guardians between January and mid-September 2023.

With AFP, EFE and local media