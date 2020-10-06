A wedding in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia). Illustrative photo. (SAEED KHAN / AFP)

Almost seven months after the appearance of the first case of Covid-19 in Malaysia, the pandemic is now behind an increase in early marriages in this Southeast Asian country. Lhe coronavirus is reactivating phenomena observed during previous health crises, such as that of the Ebola virus, for example, where all the factors aggravating the risk of marriages of very young girls are observed.

Sai Jyothirmai, of the NGO Arrow, a resource and research center for women in Asia-Pacific, says the coronavirus has disrupted the public health priorities of Malaysian authorities. “Services and information related to sexuality, contraception, were left behind and were no longer considered urgent. In addition to this, at the family and household level, we have seen that parents with great difficulties in feeding their children, who have sometimes lost their wages, despite all this want to protect their children, Sai Jyothirmai continues. They also try to protect them from dangers inside the home itself, where children are very vulnerable to violence and sexual assault. And to solve all these problems, early marriage can then be seen as a solution. “

We do not yet know the extent of the phenomenon because the 2020 figures of the number of young Malaysian women married well before their majority are being collected. But all the players in the field are already preparing to see not a return to normalcy but a turning back.“There has been progress in recent years, but the coronavirus has caused backpedaling, Sai Jyothirmai explains, and in this emerging ‘new normal’ scenario, I really feel like we’re going to have to go back several steps and start over from there. ”

The progress evoked by the researcher Asia Pacific Women’s Resource and Research Center are, for example, the change last year in Indonesia – a country where one in seven girls is married before age 18 – from the legal age of marriage. It is now 19 years old but concerns only civil marriages, not religious marriages. However, the latter appear to have increased this year. A researcher counted 24,000 in June 2020 alone, a number more than double the data collected over the whole of 2012.

Another alarming signal in these times of pandemic in Southeast Asia: the baby boom in Indonesia. The archipelago which has tried, in vain, to avoid an increase in births now expects 400 000 more babies compared to the average of last year, for lack of easy access to contraception, and the right to abortion.