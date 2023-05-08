Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mohamad: US anti-Russian actions bring world war closer

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in an interview with Global Times toldthat the anti-Russian actions of the United States bring the beginning of a new world war closer, in which countries will be divided into opposing blocs.

“The United States will try to involve other countries in measures aimed against the Russian Federation. Russia also needs to find friendly countries that will support it,” he said.

According to him, this will lead to the emergence of eastern and western blocs and increase the risk of a world war. The Malaysian ex-premier noted that the conflict in Ukraine, which arose as a result of a series of steps taken by Western states, has already had an impact on the whole world, in connection with which the cost of vital goods has increased and problems with the supply of grain have begun.

Mohamad called the invitation of Ukraine to NATO a provocation and warned the countries of the alliance against direct intervention in the conflict between Kiev and Moscow. He also expressed confidence that eventually the two countries will have to sit down at the negotiating table.

Earlier, the chairman of the Federation Council, Valentina Matvienko, said that Western support for Nazism in Ukraine led to the creation of radical terrorist movements in Kiev.