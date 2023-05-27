In February the period granted by the Government of Malawi expired for the 8,000 refugees living in other parts of the country to return voluntarily to the Dzaleka refugee camp, where 56,000 people live poorly. From then on, the humanitarian organizations alerted, the authorities could take measures for the relocation. The forcible relocation began in the Malawi capital, Lilongwe, in the early hours of Wednesday 17 May, when police raided shops and homes belonging to refugees and asylum seekers in this city.

The detainees were transferred to the central prison in the city of Maula. When I woke up that morning and turned on my phone, I was met with a bunch of phone calls and WhatsApp messages from refugees reporting what was happening. I felt defeated and froze trying to think of the best way to respond. At eight in the morning I mobilized my team and we went to the prison to speak with the authorities.

Four out of five men we spoke to reported various forms of violence at the hands of the police. Some were beaten, others had their money taken. Daniel, a refugee, called me to ask for my help to recover what some agents had stolen from his house in the middle of the night. He says that they beat him and his wife while searching the house for money. Refugees do not have the necessary documentation to open bank accounts, and this was the case with Daniel. He assures that the police took 11.8 million kwacha (about 10,700 euros) that he had received the day before as payment from a company, which had bought him soybeans and ground walnuts.

In the municipality of Chinsapo, also in Lilongwe, the police went to Etienne’s store at about 4:30 in the morning. When no one responded, he explains, they broke a window and fired tear gas inside. “Thank God there was no one inside,” says Etienne, because “it would have been a disaster.”

There are many reports of police brutality, and we will continue to document them. More than 400 refugees and asylum seekers, including 100 children, have been transferred from Maula prison to Dzaleka camp. Most of them have no shelter or food, and the children have been deprived of their education. Since Tuesday 23 May we are hearing that the same police brutality is spreading to other districts in Malawi.

I am stunned and cannot believe that the Government of Malawi is subjecting human lives to such atrocities in the name of the rule of law. However, when I listen to what the Minister of Internal Security says, it is clear that this is a political maneuver and that no amount of truth will derail his plans. He has repeatedly claimed that refugees and asylum seekers take jobs away from local people and that the increase in robberies and muggings is due to refugees and other foreigners. And he has accused the Malawi Human Rights Commission of standing up for refugee rights instead of fighting for the rights of Malawians.

The minister’s toxic words have the power to stoke existing frustrations over a chronically bankrupt economy towards state-sponsored xenophobia. Everything around me indicates that the human dignity of refugees and asylum seekers in Malawi is still light years away from being recognized, but I will not stop telling the truth and calling on the Government to reconsider its decisions.

Innocent Magambi is director general of INUA Advocacy, a refugee advocacy organization in Malawi.

