Melikov said that the rioters at the airport will not escape punishment

The instigators of the riots in Dagestan, during which on October 29 protesters broke into the Makhachkala airport in search of Jews who had flown there, will be found, said the head of the republic, Sergei Melikov. Criminal cases have been opened into the riots; the identities of dozens of participants in the pogrom are already known. These events were also condemned by representatives of the Russian authorities and religious figures. How they reacted to the events in Makhachkala is in the Lenta.ru article.

On the evening of October 29, hundreds of Dagestanis burst into Makhachkala airport in search of Jews

An aggressive crowd of residents of the Republic of Dagestan broke into Uytash airport while waiting for a flight from Tel Aviv. Protesters shouting “Allahu Akbar” and holding Palestinian flags blocked the entrance to the facility and then ransacked the premises. Dagestanis checked the passports of passengers in cars leaving the airport, looking for people who had flown in from Israel.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, 20 people were injured as a result of the unrest. As Lente.ru was informed by the press service of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the North Caucasus District (NCFD), nine of them are police officers.

Melikov said that those involved in the riots in Makhachkala will not escape punishment

The head of Dagestan said that criminal cases had been opened. He believes that attempts to destabilize the situation in Dagestan are being supervised from abroad. According to him, for this purpose, “prohibited techniques” are used, associated with inciting ethnic hatred and interfaith problems and used by “enemies, opponents of our country.”

According to Melikov, one of the Telegram channels, which publishes calls for residents of the republic to go to a rally, “is administered and regulated from the territory of Ukraine – by traitors, Banderaites.”

All those responsible for the situation created yesterday will bear their well-deserved responsibility. There will be no forgiveness for anyone… Many facts have been recorded, video and photographic recordings have been made, so no one should escape responsibility Sergey MelikovHead of Dagestan

The head of Dagestan also emphasized that the riots at Makhachkala airport are a gross violation of the law. “All Dagestanis empathize with the suffering of victims of the actions of unrighteous people and politicians and pray for peace in Palestine. But what happened at our airport is outrageous and should receive an appropriate assessment from law enforcement agencies!” – he said.

Mufti of Dagestan called actions against Jews a mistake

Mufti of Dagestan Akhmad Abdulaev Abdulaev recorded a video message to the protesters, in which he called on them to stop anti-Jewish actions. “I sincerely say, you are mistaken. This issue cannot be resolved in this way. We understand your indignation very much, we perceive it very painfully, but still, the fact that a plane flies here from Israel cannot be prohibited with such options, such actions,” he said.

According to the mufti, this issue will be resolved not with emotions, “but accordingly.”

In addition, the Ombudsman of Dagestan Jamal Aliyev called protesters do not allow instigators to control their emotions. “Remember, innocent people may suffer from your actions; what is happening now will not help anyone,” he warned, adding that the results of the unrest could only be a split in multinational Dagestan, as well as an internal conflict in the republic.

Russian rabbis warn against repeat of unrest

According to the country’s chief rabbi from the Congress of Jewish Religious Organizations and Associations in Russia, Adolf Shaevich, young Dagestanis who oppose Jews are “being pumped up by someone.” “Thinking people understand everything, but what to do with people who don’t want to turn their heads, who are opposed to Jews? People who understand the situation don’t need much intelligence to understand where it all started, with whom it all started,” said He.

Shaevich warned that outbreaks similar to the unrest in Makhachkala could happen again. He stressed that the state must put an end to such attacks and detain activists.

In turn, the chief rabbi of the Federation of Jewish Communities, Berel Lazar, recalled that relations between faiths and cultures in Russia are unique and have been built for centuries on the principles of mutual respect, but now they have to pass the test of strength. Lazar emphasized that the actions of “extremists blinded by hatred” should receive a tough rebuff from law enforcement officers, but this problem cannot be solved only through the efforts of the state.

Today I appeal to all our brothers and friends: everyone must do everything possible to preserve this unique atmosphere of mutual respect and support that makes Russia a good place to live Berl LazarChief Rabbi of Russia

The Federation Council called for a tough response to the unrest

Federation Council Senator Andrei Klishas said that the reaction of the law enforcement system to what happened in Makhachkala should be extremely tough and prompt. “The tragic events in the Middle East cannot be a reason to incite ethnic hatred in Russia,” he emphasized.

Chief Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia Tatyana Moskalkova statedthat the riots at Makhachkala airport are aimed at inciting ethnic hatred. “The goal is to destabilize civil peace in Russia,” she stated.

Police have identified more than 150 rioters at Makhachkala airport

As the press service of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the North Caucasian Federal District told Lente.ru, the identities of more than 150 protesters who broke into Uytash airport are currently known. 60 of them have already been detained and taken to the police department for interrogation. The remaining rioters are being identified.

The Department of the Investigative Committee in Dagestan opened a criminal case under Article 212 of the Criminal Code on mass riots accompanied by violence, pogroms, and the use of weapons.

The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, has put control of the investigation into the case of mass unrest. He instructed the head of the regional department to establish all the circumstances of the crime, its participants and organizers.

Makhachkala airport was closed until October 31

The Federal Air Transport Agency reported that, tentatively, Makhachkala airport will open on October 31 at 2:59 Moscow time. The facility will resume operation only after a thorough inspection by law enforcement agencies of the air terminal, airfield and the surrounding area.

As of the morning of October 30, 20 flights were cancelled. 10 of them were supposed to fly from Dagestan, the arrival of another 10 flights was expected at Uytash airport.