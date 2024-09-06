Unknown person opened fire near computer club in Makhachkala, there are casualties

An unknown person opened fire from a traumatic pistol near a computer club in the center of Makhachkala. This is reported by RIA Novosti citing a source in the law enforcement agencies of Dagestan.

“They fired from a traumatic weapon at the intersection of Tolstoy and Tankayev streets,” he noted. The department added that there were several shots.

According to the source, there are casualties as a result of the incident, their number is currently being clarified.

In June, there was also shooting on Lenin and Korkmasov streets in Makhachkala. On June 23, a series of terrorist attacks occurred in Dagestan. In the city of Derbent, an Orthodox church and a synagogue were attacked, and in Makhachkala, a traffic police post was shot at. Among the terrorists were the children of the head of the Sergokalinsky district, Magomed Omarov, Osman and Adil.