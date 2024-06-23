In Makhachkala, security forces blocked Ermoshkina Street, where the synagogue is located

Law enforcement officers blocked Ermoshkina Street in Makhachkala, on which the synagogue is located. This is reported by “Gazeta.Ru»with reference to his correspondent at the scene.

“They don’t let journalists in at all, they start fighting,” the publication publishes the words of the correspondent. According to Gazeta.Ru, only those people who live in these houses are allowed onto Ermoshkin Street.

On the evening of June 23 in Derbent, five people fired at a synagogue and an Orthodox church. It is known that the attackers are driving a white Volkswagen Polo.

A criminal case has been initiated under Article 205 (“Terrorist Act”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.