In Makhachkala, a woman fell ill with botulism after botulinum toxin injections

A resident of Makhachkala contracted botulism after undergoing a cosmetic procedure at a private clinic in Moscow. This was reported on her Telegram channel reports Press service of the Rospotrebnadzor Administration for the Republic of Dagestan.

“Injectable botulinum therapy was performed to correct expression wrinkles. The development of iatrogenic (associated with the medical procedure) botulism was established as a result of the administration of the drug Refinex, which is not registered in Russia,” the report states.

Symptoms of botulism, including muscle weakness, difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing, are said to have appeared on the fourth day after the procedure. The woman said she had not eaten canned food or been in contact with anyone with an infectious disease.

