Mumbai: There have been 20,598 new cases of corona virus in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 455 patients have died due to Kovid-19. Apart from this, 26,408 people have been discharged.

In Mumbai, 2,236 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, while 44 people have died. At the same time, 5,308 people have recovered. So far, 1,84,313 cases of corona have been reported in Mumbai. There are 27,664 active cases, while 1,47,807 people have been discharged. At the same time, 8,466 people have died due to Kovid-19.

Talking about other cities of Maharashtra, 1,774 new infections were reported in Pune city, 1,612 in Nagpur city and 397 in Aurangabad.

According to the data released by the state health department, there have been 12,08,642 cases of corona virus in Maharashtra so far. There are 2,91,238 active cases among them. 8,84,341 people have been discharged. At the same time, 32,671 deaths have been reported from Kovid-19 in the state.

According to the data released by the Maharashtra Police, 198 policemen have been found corona positive in the last 24 hours in the state. According to statistics, so far 21,152 personnel have been found infected with the Maharashtra Police, out of which 17,295 have been cured and 217 have died.

In the last 24 hours in Maharashtra # COVID19 198 policemen were found positive. So far, a total of 21,152 personnel have been found positive in Maharashtra Police, including 17,295 recoveries and 217 deaths: Maharashtra Police pic.twitter.com/UHI76myalI – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 20, 2020

The state has an infection recovery rate of 73.17% while the death rate is 2.7%. So far, 58,72,241 Kovid-19 samples have been tested in the state.

