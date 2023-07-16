In Magadan, a man died after flying out of a car during an accident. On Sunday, July 16, the press service of the regional traffic police.

“On the morning of July 16, a message was received about an accident at 2,010 km of the Kolyma federal highway,” the report says.

According to preliminary information, the 51-year-old driver lost control and flew into a ditch. As a result of the accident, he was thrown out of the vehicle. The man died on the spot.

The passenger, who was injured in the accident, was taken by ambulance to the regional hospital. The traffic police officers establish all the circumstances of the incident.

