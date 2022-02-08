The market and the gene of the Brazilian soccer player have nourished Real Madrid in a great way this season, proof of this is the prominence that three of the club’s Brazilians have within Carlo Ancelotti’s team, Casemiro being for years a vital piece for the merengues and Vinicius as well as Militao in a season in which they have grown by leaps and bounds and are the undisputed starters of the Italian.
However, those from the Spanish capital do not find this same significance with the team in Rodrygo Goes, who, at the beginning of the season, looked to complete the trident along with Vinicius and Benzema and who has gradually lost ground against a Marco Asensio in his best form.
According to information from Sport, Madrid is not clear that Rodrygo can become the star that the club is waiting for so much, in addition, with the possible arrivals of Mbappé and Haaland, as well as the continuity of Vinicius, Benzema and surely Asensio, everything indicates that the young Brazilian will radically lose minutes, something he wants to avoid in the White House and for which they consider it prudent to assess from now on a transfer of the youth for next season, surely generating interest in several of the best teams on the planet.
