Harry Kane is an ‘old’ Real Madrid wish And this summer all the conditions can be given so that the English striker makes a leap in quality in his career and ends up playing for the white team, lacking and needing a goal after Cristiano Ronaldo left three years ago.

Haaland and Mbappé are the great ones desired by the Chamartín club, but their strong rise in status in the market can make both operations economically unviable., especially in times of pandemic in which the clubs have to cover unforeseen expenses and have to face multimillion-dollar losses in income, which are also being prolonged over time. That is where the Harry Kane road opens with force, as revealed BE Sporty.

The forward believes he has more than fulfilled his time at Tottenham (8 seasons: 327 games, 215 goals and 46 assists) and he considers that he must take a radical turn in his career. Fulfills contract in June 2024 but thanks to his impeccable career in the ‘spurs’ and his signs of loyalty in other times, he has earned the possibility of deciding his future and managing a sweet start. His brother and manager Charlie is already looking for a team, a team commensurate with the greatness of the English striker from still 27 years.

Player interest, Real Madrid interest, cheaper than other forwards because fewer intermediaries come into play (only the brother) and good relations between the selling club and the potential buyer (Reguilón, Bale…). This may be the summer that Harry Kane ends up wearing the Real Madrid jersey, although it still starts as the third alternative.