Luka Jovic has fallen on his feet in Frankfurt. Following his return to Eintracht on loan, the Real Madrid-owned player has scored three goals in his three appearances to date in Hessian club gear. This Tuesday, the Serbian was officially presented and appeared at a press conference to discuss the following topics:

Return to Frankfurt: “I’m very happy to be back. I feel very comfortable and it is showing on the pitch. I scored two goals throughout my time at Real Madrid and now there are three here. The city, the club and especially the equipment is tailor-made for me. “

Trust: “I was unlucky at Real Madrid. The injuries diminished me and in the private sphere it was not very good either. I feel fortunate to have been able to return to Frankfurt, where they have received me wonderfully.”

Experience in Madrid: “It has been fortunate to have been able to train day by day together with the best players in the world. I have gained in experience and I consider myself the best player today. Despite not having been able to have continuity on the pitch, I have taken a lot positive things about Madrid “.

Frankfurt squad: “I was pleasantly surprised, the team is even better than the one I left. I wouldn’t highlight anyone in particular, but overall I consider the team at a very good level.”

Life in Frankfurt: “I’m still in the hotel, it’s not easy to find a flat in so few months. As for the rest, not much has changed. The city remains the same. It has not been difficult for me to integrate.”

Zidane / Hütter comparison: “I don’t want to go into details, they are both phenomenal coaches. Zidane is also very good on a personal level, but it is easier for me to communicate with Adi in English since I am not fluent in Spanish to be able to converse fluently with Zidane. These kinds of details It makes it easier for me. “

Ownership: “I still need time to adapt to one hundred percent. I continue to drag some muscular discomfort, but I trust that they will lessen as time goes by and that the coach can count on me soon from the beginning of the games.”

Reception: “I know the importance of the club for the city and the entire region. Therefore, I was convinced of this step and the players also transmit it to me daily. We can do great things.”

Problems in Madrid: “I think it had to do with how little time I was able to play. It’s never easy in a team like Real Madrid, where the style is different and the pressure is always very high. That is why it was best to take the step back to Frankfurt “.

Return to Madrid: “I don’t want to look to the future. I’m focused on Eintracht and on being able to be one hundred percent again to play the 90 minutes. I don’t have to prove anything to anyone. I know I’m a good player and whoever sees me will appreciate it.” .

Spanish classes: “I don’t teach. I started learning the language in Madrid, but now I’m not giving any more classes.”

Negotiations with Eintracht: “There were rumors in the summer, but Madrid stopped everything. Now I am happy that my wish has been fulfilled and I have been able to return.”

Goals with Eintracht: “I have not set an exact number of goals that I want to score with Eintracht. I am sure that, if we continue playing as in the last games, we will have opportunities to qualify for the Champions League.”

Couple with André Silva: “It is too early to talk about it. The longer we can play together, the more we will balance. He is a good guy and we will surely work on the pitch.”