Ritter: with words about sending troops to Ukraine, Macron wants to drag the United States into a war with the Russian Federation

French President Emmanuel Macron is trying to drag the United States into a war with Russia, making statements about the possible sending of foreign soldiers to Ukraine. Former American intelligence officer Scott Ritter accused the head of state of this, reports RIA News.

He noted that France does not have enough military strength to provide significant assistance to Kyiv, so it will turn to its NATO allies. “What happens when they engage Russia? What happens when Russia destroys these troops? Then France will shout: “NATO, come to our aid!” Ritter said.

Thus, Washington will be trapped, since it will have to help its allies by entering into a confrontation with Russia, the ex-intelligence officer explained. “We cannot allow this,” he stressed.

Earlier, Macron called on Ukraine’s allies to forget about cowardice after NATO’s refusal to send troops to the country. He invited them to intensify their efforts to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).