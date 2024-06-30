The first round of the French legislative elections, held this Sunday (30), should bring the expected defeat to President Emmanuel Macron. This is because, the first projections indicate that Reunião Nacional (RN), the largest party on the nationalist right, will obtain 34% of the votes, according to the exit poll, against 28.1% for the left-wing Nova Frente Popular (NFP); and 20.3% of Ensemble! (Juntos), a group led by the current French president.

The percentage suggested in the polls would represent, on average, between 230 and 275 deputies for the RN, with the left reaching between 150 and 180 deputies and the government getting 65 to 95 deputies. Despite the optimistic numbers, the leader of the RN, Marine Le Pen, stressed that “nothing is won” and that the group needs an absolute majority for Jordan Bardella to be named prime minister.

Bardella, in fact, president of RN, just 28 years old, gave a friendly speech and promised to respect the decisions of the President of the Republic, but valued the alternation in power.

“I intend to be the Prime Minister of all French people, respectful of oppositions, open to dialogue. I will respect the functions of the President of the Republic, but I will be intransigent in relation to the policies we will apply,” said Bardella.

“Heavy defeat for Macron”

Macron sent a press release clarifying that “in the face of the RN, the time is right for a large, clearly democratic and republican alliance for the second round”, but he did not indicate support for the NFP.

The result was a “heavy defeat for Macron,” said Jean-Luc Mélenchon, one of the NFP’s main leaders. Gabriel Attal’s departure from the post of prime minister, which he took over in January after the resignation of Élisabeth Borne, is virtually certain.

The left has announced support in the second round, which will take place next Sunday (7), for the centrist candidates who have the best chance of defeating the RN. In France, the system allows more than two candidates in the second round. In many districts, there will be disputes between the three parties.

Turnout in this year’s legislative elections is the highest recorded in recent decades. Around 67.5% of voters went to the polls, compared to 47.5% in the previous legislative election, which took place in 2022. The last time turnout was so high, at 67.9%, was 1997.