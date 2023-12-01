Information is from the city’s Civil Defense; the capital of Alagoas declared a state of emergency due to an imminent risk of collapse

A Maceió Civil Defense reported this Friday (Dec 1, 2023) that, every hour, the land around Braskem’s extraction mine sinks 2.6 centimeters. In statementthe city hall recommends that the population does not travel in the unoccupied area due to the imminent risk of collapse of the mine in the Mutange neighborhood.

The agency also reported that the mine already has a vertical displacement of 1.42m in depth. The analysis team said the information is based on continuous data, including seismic analysis.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

On Wednesday (Nov 29), Maceió City Hall declared a state of emergency in the city for 180 days. The cause is the imminent risk of collapse of a Braskem mine, located in the Mundaú lagoon region, in the Mutange neighborhood. The following day, the risk map was expanded and, as a result, residents of the Bom Parto region were included in the relocation program.

According to the State government, the mines are caves opened by the extraction of rock salt during decades of mining, but which were being closed since the SGB (Brazilian Geological Service) confirmed that the activity carried out by Braskem caused the geological phenomenon in the region. .

The governor of Alagoas, Paulo Dantas (MDB), created a crisis office to monitor the situation and possible collapses. If the scenario is confirmed, large craters could form in the affected areas.

Dantas criticized Braskem’s relationship with Maceió City Hall. He stated that an agreement reached between them is harming people in the affected regions.

The government reported that monitoring in the region was reinforced after 5 earthquakes recorded in November alone. According to the general coordinator of the State’s Civil Defense, Colonel Moisés Melo, a rupture could cause a cascade effect on other mines.

“We don’t know the intensity, but it’s certain that a large part of the city will feel it. And we have other problems. If there is a disruption in this region, we could have several services affected, such as the water supply in part of the city and also the energy and gas supply. Certainly, the entire capital will feel the tremors if these chain caves rupture.”he said.

