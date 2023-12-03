Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/12/2023 – 18:43

Maceió Civil Defense records indicate that the sinking rate of rock salt extraction mine number 18, in the Mutange neighborhood, has fallen by half.

Data released early this Sunday evening (3) shows that soil movement decreased to 0.3 centimeters per hour. In the morning, this number was 0.7cm. In the last 24 hours, the sinking was 7.4 cm. Since Tuesday (12/28), mine 18 has accumulated 1.69 meters of subsidence.

Related news:

There were no records of new earthquakes in mine number 18. On Saturday and Friday two tremors were detected, the first with a magnitude of 0.39 and the second with a magnitude of 0.89. Both at 300 meters deep.

The Civil Defense’s guidance is still that the population does not travel in the unoccupied area in the capital.

Since 2019, almost 60,000 people have had to leave their homes due to fear of earthquakes that created cracks in properties in the region. According to the Brazilian Geological Survey (CPRM), the exploration of 35 rock salt mines by Braskem was responsible for leaving thousands of people homeless and transforming previously busy and populated neighborhoods into practically deserted places.

According to Civil Defense, the area of ​​mine number 18 threatens to collapse at any moment, with the potential to create a crater in the area larger than the Maracanã stadium.

Braskem reported that a major collapse in the area could occur, but it is also possible that the ground will stabilize and stop sinking.