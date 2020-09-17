#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Nearly 50% of wetlands have disappeared in France in about fifty years. A disaster for biodiversity when we know that these areas are home to a large part of the flora and fauna. In city centers, where concrete has prevailed, there are however solutions to bring back animals that had disappeared or plants that were no longer growing.

Victorine de Lachaise and Quentin Brunelle, two young naturalists from Lyon, founders of the association “Species among Lyon“, came up with the idea of ​​recreating a wetland on the banks of the Rhône.”Gabiodiv“(for gabion and bidodiversity) is one of their many projects. A few months after its installation, at the end of 2019, this vegetated island has already attracted more than sixty plant species (including the flowering rush, endangered) ) and 84 animal species – a very pleasant surprise for these two nature lovers who would like to develop their idea on a larger scale.