The town of Puy-en-Velay in Haute-Loire has chosen to maintain its funfair despite health constraints. But very affected by a drop in attendance, the fairgrounds have great difficulty in enforcing the rules in force.

In Lyon, since the curfew was put in place, some theaters have advanced the time for their performances, which does not necessarily seem to solve the problem. Difficult for part of the public who live outside the metropolis to get home before 9 p.m.

In another district of the Captiale des Gaules, a restaurant has chosen to advance its evening service to 6 p.m. At 8 p.m., the cook throws the last plates and at 9 p.m., the curtain is lowered. The last customers hurry in the night to return. Not sure that the restaurant will repeat the experience.