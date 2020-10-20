It starts with a pain in your nose that makes you tear a tear in your eyes and it ends with a results sheet arriving in your inbox. If the images of the famous PCR tests have been around television channels for several months, we know less about what is hidden behind the doors of the laboratories where the samples taken from the noses of the French are analyzed.

PCR tests will actually amplify pieces of the virus’ DNA thousands of times to detect its genome. In laboratories, to meet the demand, it is now huge automatons that process the samples to which a reagent has been added.

“It will wash and recover just this genome where we can find the virus afterwards”, says Johanna Martinant, laboratory technician. The test pieces are then heated to reveal the result. “The really raw analysis time in the laboratory, it is 5-6 hours. Obviously after the level of the volumes we are processing today, there is a little waiting. So we give a result generally in 20 hours“, explains Doctor Alexandre Gaymard, biologist at the HCL virology laboratory in Lyon.