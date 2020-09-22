Lyon’s elected Communists once again demand the dissolution of Generation Identity. What is the meaning of your approach?

Aline Guitard It is a battle that we have been fighting for a long time. For a number of years, we have been asking for their premises to be closed because of the disturbance of public order and the insecurity they cause in certain neighborhoods. Lyon is a laboratory of the extreme right. However, it achieves rather low electoral scores there, but it is a territory that they have decided to invest with the most radical groups. It is not for nothing that Marion Maréchal has set up her school there. If you wear a T-shirt with Che Guevara, you can get beaten up! With communist militants, we were towing in Vieux Lyon and fifteen of them came to collect our leaflets. They carry ideas of hatred which are not compatible with the values ​​of the Republic.

What’s going on around the Traboule bar?

Aline Guitard It is one of the three places where they meet and organize concerts with far-right groups or conferences with fascists. There was a time of respite with Mayor Georges Képénékian who had succeeded in closing one of the premises where only white people with shaved heads are allowed. This closure was only made on administrative matters because he did not respect the rules for receiving the public. The last time our office was broken up, three young people from good families were arrested. They were coming out of a drunken evening in this bar. Right next door, they practice boxing in a room, but we know that they don’t do it for the love of sport… These places are centers of hatred. For a long time, they have invested in Vieux Lyon but, for two years, they have also tried to make their mark elsewhere, in particular on the slopes of Croix-Rousse. In eighteen months, they broke the premises of the PCF section three times there.

What are their methods?

Aline Guitard One day I was in the street with my daughter, ripping off one of their stickers and I was told: “Madame Guitard, we know where you live …” In June, for several days, they did what they called “Citizen brigades” during which they got off in the metro to bring order. They were able to carry out these punching operations without being worried. It is a deleterious climate: attacks on bars, a projection on a mosque to demand that it disappear… Dissolving a group has never solved the problem of racism. Nonetheless, that would be a strong sign from the state.

How will you follow up on this call?

Aline Guitard We have already filed a complaint several times. But, apart from the last one which resulted in three arrests and one trial, they were dismissed. At some point, you have to know if the state wants to put an end to these behaviors or if it considers that it does not matter to break the windows of the PCF or the anarchists and to attack bar customers on the grounds that ‘they are left.