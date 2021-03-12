The CGT does not intend to release the pressure on Uber Eats and made an appointment this Friday afternoon to its activists and the press, in front of the Lyon premises of the platform. ” We consider these account freezes to be unfair dismissals. Overnight, delivery people find themselves without income or unemployment, in a real situation of fragility, ”Laments Ludovic Rioux, general secretary of the CGT of the Deliveroo / UberEats couriers in Lyon. ” When they ask why, UberEats sends them a simple reason by email, without providing any proof.e ”continues the cégétiste.

Just a week ago, the union and blocked account delivery men invaded the premises. A stroke of brilliance which at least allowed some discussions with the management of the platform. “A handful of delivery people were able to see their account reactivated, when the error was clearly the fault of the algorithm, explains Ludovic Rioux.For some, facial recognition was not working, so Uber Eats accused them of sharing their account. For others, the machine did not take into account that their residence permit was extended and deactivated delivery men who were in good standing. “. These couriers were able to return to work, but were not compensated for lost income caused by UberEats errors.

But around thirty of them defended by the local CGT have still not recovered their account. The reasons for blocking are different, but just as problematic. So if he refuses too many orders, a delivery person will be blocked. Since there is no minimum price, UberEats orders are reaching abysmal depths. A Parisian courier relayed by the Clap (Collective of autonomous delivery of platforms) for example received an order for a McDonald’s “meal” paid 0.97 euros gross, for an estimated working time of at least 25 minutes, between the fact to go to a restaurant, wait for the order and deliver it. Another specificity of Uber Eats, delivery people are rated by both restaurant owners and customers. A relationship problem with a cook can lead to bad scores and lead to the deactivation of an account. And in this period of pandemic, there are many examples of delivery people who have asked customers, in accordance with the recommendations of Uber Eats, to come and collect their order in front of buildings to limit their exposure to Covid – remember that they do not ‘have no overall social protection – and have been sanctioned by consumers who demanded delivery to their apartment door.

Another reason for blocking a recurring account: the fraudulent order. Customers report not having received their meal, that it was damaged or that dishes were missing to be reimbursed. If sometimes the complaint is legitimate, many testimonies on social networks – because some are bragging about it – show that it is sometimes a way to eat with the eye, on the back of the delivery man who is the only one punished in these cases. there and has no way of justifying himself. “The idea is not to blame the customer,tempers Ludovic Rioux,but to prevent Uber Eats from blocking delivery men without proof, out of hand, because they know very well that, given the explosion of precariousness, that there are enough people behind, ready to take their place despite these conditions“.