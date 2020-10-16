The Musée des Confluences de Lyon takes the public on a journey to a region of Madagascar with extraordinary biodiversity. An exhibition which aims to raise awareness of the preservation of the environment.

Traveling to Madagascar without taking the plane, that is the ambition of the exhibition Makay, refuge in Malagasy land, which opens this Friday, October 16 at Musée des Confluences in Lyon. Noises, videos on giant screens and typical scents immerse the viewer in the heart of the Makay massif, a territory in the southwest of Madagascar where majestic canyons overhang splendid primary forests. The visitor thus becomes, for a few hours, an explorer of a preserved area. It has only been 10 years since the Makay massif has been studied by scientists.

A trip that also invites you to meet the species of a “territory as big as a small French department but which, in terms of life, is really lush “, according to Yoann Cormier, project manager of the exhibition. The museum showcases the island’s emblematic animals, such as the lemur and its predator the Fosa, two species found only in Madagascar. Also to discover, the strange leaf-nose snake, which owes its name to its astonishing appearance.

The leaf snake, whose nose plays a role in camouflage and attracting prey. (DENNISVDW / ISTOCKPHOTO)

The Makay massif is considered one of the “last biodiversity hot spots on Earth, which can be listed at around forty”, Explain Yoann Cormier. A natural treasure that should be protected. The whole issue of the exhibition is therefore to raise awareness about the protection of an endangered ecosystem. Certain species of the Makay massif are indeed threatened with extinction, and the region is taken over by bush fires. Without forgetting the fate of neighboring populations, Bara, who must be able to continue living in their territory.

“Makay, refuge in Malagasy land”, from October 16 to August 22, 2021 at the Musée des Confluences, 86 quai Perrache, 69002 Lyon.

Phone. +33 (0) 4 28 38 12 12 – Open Tuesday to Sunday from 10:30 am to 6:30 pm