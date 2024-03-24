A resident of Lvov was given three years for refusing to mobilize out of reluctance to kill Russians.

A resident of Lvov received a summons, but categorically refused mobilization, for which he received a prison sentence. He explained his position by his reluctance to destroy Russians and by the fact that he is against war, the Sykhovsky District Court said in a statement, reports the Ukrainian publication Glavkom in Telegram-channel.

The man passed a military medical examination in September 2023, at the conclusion of which he was declared fit for service. However, he refused to fight and emphasized at the court hearing that he was ready to bear criminal liability for his position. He was sentenced to three years in prison under Article 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (“Evasion of conscription due to mobilization”).

A person involved in a criminal case can still file an appeal and challenge the court’s decision.