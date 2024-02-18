In Lviv, after an explosion at an industrial enterprise, a fire started. The head of the regional military administration (OVA) of the region, Maxim Kozitsky, announced this on Sunday, February 18.

“Today at 4:00 (5:00 Moscow time) an explosion occurred at an industrial facility in Lviv. A fire started. The firefighters were called. The fire was put out. There are no casualties or injuries,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Police officers and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) arrived at the scene of the incident. They are establishing the causes of the explosion and fire.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not comment on this information.

Earlier that day, an explosion occurred in the Poltava region of Ukraine. According to the online map of the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation, the air raid alert sounds in the Poltava, Kharkov and Dnepropetrovsk regions.

Before this, also on February 18, it became known about an explosion in the Kharkov region. According to the air alert map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation, an air alert was announced in the Kharkov, Sumy, Chernihiv and Poltava regions.

Russian troops in October 2022 began to strike military command and control facilities and related energy and communications facilities in Ukraine. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean Bridge.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

