Lutsk Mayor Igor Polishchuk gets up from the table and walks to his shiny desk. From under the brown desktop he takes his Makarov pistol and shows it. To emphasize that his weapon is loaded, he takes out the shiny cartridges with a serious look, quickly puts them back and puts the pistol in the holster. He still has a Kalashnikov at home, he tells the town hall of the northwestern Ukrainian city. At the door of his office is a broad-shouldered man in army clothes, also with a Kalashnikov.

Polishchuk (33) – dressed in dark clothes, glasses and beard – was given the two weapons by the government after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February. Its guard is from the local battalion of 8,000 volunteers from Lutsk, which was established on February 24, the first day of the war.

It is necessary for him to walk around with weapons and security, says Polishchuk, who already practiced shooting in his spare time. In a corner of his office, the Ukrainian flag is next to that of the European Union. “Mayors in Russian-occupied Ukrainian towns are being threatened and kidnapped.”

Most of the attention when it comes to Ukraine goes to the heavily besieged big cities. But in every provincial town there is a realization that civilians must be able to defend themselves against the Russian armed forces. Now that Moscow appears to be concentrating on the war in eastern Ukraine, the threat to Lutsk’s 215,000 residents appears to have passed. Still, the mayor and his city remain wary.

Russian missile attack

Last Sunday it boomed at Polishchuk’s home. The sound came from a Russian missile strike that hit an oil depot on the outskirts of town on March 27. There were no casualties. Through social media, Polishchuk asked residents to go to air raid shelters and not to distribute photos and videos of the affected site. According to the mayor, Russia uses images of such a first attack to orientate itself for an immediately following attack. It is better not to make the opponent any wiser, he believes.

This is also evident on the outskirts of the city. Like any Ukrainian city, Lutsk has its name written in giant letters along the road as a welcome. Now, in wartime, the letters are completely covered in gray plastic so that the Russian military can’t see which city it’s approaching, a method that seems to come from the days when Google Maps didn’t exist.

The West sees the war as a movie, for us it is real Volodymyr Danielyuk editor-in-chief of the regional newspaper

The city has also taken other security measures. Entering Lutsk, you encounter checkpoints with concrete blocks and sandbags, manned by the police, the security service and a second local battalion: civilians with their own weapons. They stop cars and ask the occupants for their passports, and journalists for their accreditation. On the sidewalks are so-called Czech hedgehogs: barricades against tanks. But when the air-raid siren sounds through Lutsk in the early afternoon, nobody cares. Residents in the center walk quietly.

It is not the intention to take pictures of the location hit by the rocket and the checkpoints, press officers make clear, nor is it of the centrally located theater, where relief supplies are stored. The city fears the presence of spies. In Lutsk, the security service arrested a Russian spy who had lived in the city since 2010 and passed on information about military targets and activities to Russia, Mayor Polishchuk says dryly. “But despite such additional knowledge, the Russian plans remain difficult for us to estimate.”

army clothes

“The West sees the war as a movie, for us it is real,” explains Volodymyr Danilyuk (56). The journalist has his job and suit as editor-in-chief of the regional newspaper Wolinska Gazeta exchanged for army clothes and the rank of deputy commander of the local battalion of territorial forces, part of the Ukrainian army. That is called up when the Ministry of Defense asks for it, as it is now in the war against Russia, and consists of civilians who have signed up for it. Each province is divided into districts, each with its own battalion, which can assist in other parts of the country. The members get paid. Danilyuk earns 28,000 hryvnia per month (867 euros). “More than as editor-in-chief.”

This battalion, which also takes care of the area around Lutsk, numbers five thousand people, says Danilyuk, huddled in his coat: veterans of the earlier war in eastern Ukraine, war refugees, women, a father and son, two sisters and members with no combat experience. . They are lightly armed, fire from the shoulder with anti-tank weapons and guard military objects and roads. “Checkpoints are a job for children,” he muses on a terrace from behind his coffee. And then combatively: “We train every day to be able to fight better.”

From time to time, the five thousand men and women move to another location. This makes it, Daniliuk notes with satisfaction, more difficult for Russia to attack the battalion.

Ukraine can take on the Russian army by land, Danilyuk firmly believes. But he sounds somewhat desperate about the Russian missile strikes. Because even as the battle moves to eastern Ukraine, the danger to Lutsk and the rest of Ukraine continues to come from the air. “How am I supposed to fight against that?”

Training for citizens how to defend themselves as war approaches them.

Photo Gert Jochems

