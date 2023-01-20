In the office of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, by his order, a computer of domestic production Horizont was installed. About this on Friday, January 20, reported press service of the head of state.

Earlier that day, Lukashenka visited the exhibition “Intellectual Belarus” and examined the stand of the Belarusian company Horizont, which produces electronics. The President praised the manufacturers and instructed them to raise the level of localization of manufactured computers to 70% by the end of the year.

“Similar equipment has already been put on the president’s desk instead of a device from a well-known Western brand,” the report says.

Prior to that, Lukashenka had a laptop of the American brand Apple.

The press service added that the Belarusian leader is of particular interest in developments in the field of artificial intelligence. After talking with manufacturers, Lukashenka urged industry representatives to turn to him for support and “great contacts” of foreign partners.

For the first time, Lukashenka presented the Horizont laptop during an open online lesson on September 1. Then he said that the Belarusian parts in the computer are still only 12%, but by the end of 2022 their share could grow to 30-35%.

Mass production of Horizont notebooks was launched at the end of December. According to the CEO of the company, a large team of designers, engineers and marketers with international experience worked on the product.