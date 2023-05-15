In Luhansk, an attempt was made on the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the LPR Igor Kornet

In the center of Luhansk, an attempt was made on the life of the interim (acting) head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Igor Kornet. The explosion, which injured a major general of police, occurred at The Brothers barbershop next to a local television and radio company.

Igor Kornet was seriously injured in the explosion, was hospitalized and placed in the intensive care unit. According to the deputy head of the Ministry of Health of the LPR Oleg Valiev, a high-ranking policeman is in a stable condition.

Police Major General Cornet has been in charge of the LPR Ministry of Internal Affairs since 2014. After joining Russia, he became acting minister.

The explosion in the center of Lugansk occurred at rush hour

According to preliminary data, in addition to Igor Kornet, six more people were injured in the explosion in the Lugansk barbershop, they were also taken to the hospital. Four of them, including Cornet, are in serious condition. According to a source in law enforcement agencies, three people from the guards of the acting head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the LPR were seriously injured.

One civilian was also killed during the assassination attempt. Acting head of the LPR Leonid Pasechnik noted that the explosion on Demekhina Street occurred at rush hour.

According to preliminary data – undermining. Ambulances, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, all relevant departments are already working at the scene Leonid Pasechnikacting head of the LPR

The attempt on Igor Kornet was called a terrorist attack

Retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the LPR Andrey Marochko called the explosion in the center of Lugansk a terrorist act, as a result of which Kornet was wounded. According to him, this explosion suggests that the military-political leadership of Ukraine chose to use terrorist methods against the inhabitants of the LPR.

Marochko added that all emergency services are working at the explosion site and an official conclusion will be made soon.

I personally have no doubt that another terrorist act has been committed. Andrey MarochkoLieutenant Colonel of the People's Militia of the LPR, retired

The investigation opened a criminal case under three articles

After the explosion in the Lugansk barbershop The Brothers, the republican department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) opened a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of article 30, paragraphs “a” and “e” of part 2 of article 105 (“Attempted murder”), part 1 articles 222.1 (“Illegal acquisition of explosives or explosive devices”) and article 317 (“Encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The investigation has sufficient evidence to believe that an explosive device planted by unidentified persons worked to encroach on the life of a law enforcement officer From the message of the Republican Department of the TFR

On May 15, three explosions occurred in Luhansk

On May 15, there were three explosions in Lugansk. In the morning it became known about two explosions near the bus station in Lugansk. Later it turned out that the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the building of the former aviation school for navigators (VVAUSh) with the help of Storm Shadow cruise missiles supplied by the UK to Kyiv.

And in the afternoon, at about 13 hours 50 minutes, there was an explosion in the barbershop The Brothers, the purpose of which, according to preliminary data, was Igor Kornet.