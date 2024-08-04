Acting Head of Luhansk City District Pashchenko: About 30 Houses Damaged by Ukrainian Armed Forces Shelling

Acting head of the Luhansk city district (CD) Yana Pashchenko stated that as a result of shelling of Luhansk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), about 30 private houses were damaged. Her words are quoted by Telegram– city administration channel.

“About 30 houses were damaged. These are individual residential buildings. The nature of the damage is windows, roofs, fences, cars. Transmission lines were damaged, and the power supply is currently disconnected,” the official specified.

Pashchenko reported that emergency services are providing the population with the necessary assistance, and volunteers will be called in tomorrow.

Earlier, the head of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired 12 missiles at Luhansk. Four missiles were shot down by air defense systems as they approached the city, and the falling debris set dry grass on fire. The strikes hit warehouses containing fuel tanks, as well as the private sector.