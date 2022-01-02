The Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) are equipping positions and pulling forces to the school they occupy in the village of Valuyskoye in the Donbass. This was announced on January 2 by the People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR).

Ukrainian militants seized the school on December 27. Currently, a headquarters is being deployed in the building. Cars with armed men and artillery reconnaissance equipment arrive there.

The day before, the LPR announced that the Ukrainian military, under the guise of patrolling the streets and organizing raids to counter sabotage groups, were distributing drugs among young people and residents of the village.

On December 31, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the civil war in Ukraine was far from over. According to him, the Kiev authorities are not going to take steps to resolve the Donbass.

On December 23, at a press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that the Ukrainian side was “preparing a third operation” in Donbass. According to him, this is evidenced by publications in the Western media about the allegedly existing plans to “invade” Ukraine. As pointed out by the President, Russia is being “warned” by the words about the armed conflict.

Since 2014, the Kiev authorities have been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’etat and the new government in Ukraine. At the same time, Kiev blames Moscow for the current situation. Russia has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict.