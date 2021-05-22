In the area of ​​the village of Slavyanoserbsk (LPR), three civilians were injured as a result of an explosion on an explosive device. It is reported by Telegram-channel Inside Donetsk with reference to the army of the Lugansk People’s Republic on Saturday, May 22.

It is clarified that the device, installed remotely from the opposite bank of the river, worked from the positions of the 14th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU).

In April, a civilian was injured by an explosive device dropped by the Ukrainian military from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). The blow fell on the village of the Gagarin mine and the village of mine 6/7. In 15 minutes, the Ukrainian military fired at them about 30 mines with a caliber of 120 millimeters.