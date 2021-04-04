A civilian was injured after being blown up by an explosive device dropped by the Ukrainian military from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). This was announced on Sunday, April 4, by LuganskInformCenter.

The incident took place on the banks of the Seversky Donets River near the village of Nikolaevka in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR).

“A civilian was blown up on an unknown explosive device dropped by the militants of the 80th brigade with the help of a UAV,” the LPR People’s Police said, adding that the man received multiple shrapnel wounds of moderate severity and was taken to a hospital.

On April 3, the people’s militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic announced that a child born in 2016 was killed and a local resident was injured as a result of an unmanned aerial vehicle shelling the outskirts of Donetsk by an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. A drone dropped an improvised explosive device near a residential building in the village of Aleksandrovskoye.

The military conflict in Donbass began in 2014, when parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions declared independence after the change of the central government in Kiev. Ukraine accuses Russia of occupying these territories. Moscow rejects the claim.