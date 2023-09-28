Sergio Romero, better known in the musical environment as Chechito, was invited to the latest edition of the program ‘Mande qué mande’ broadcast this Wednesday, September 27. In conversation with María Pía Copello, the vocalist of Los Cómplices de la Cumbia spoke about the recent success he enjoys within the chicha genre. Likewise, the 18-year-old artist was encouraged to perform one of his a cappella songs. At another point in the interview, the singer referred to the threats he has received from extortionists, which forced him to stay away from the stage for a season.

Then, María Pía Copello and Carlota They were encouraged to ask the young performer about his romantic situation. “How is love going for Chechito? Are you really in love?” asked the host of ‘Mande qué mande’. Given this, the 18-year-old singer seemed nervous and immediately responded. “Right now we are thinking about making money. With tours, rehearsals and recordings I have time only for my family. Nothing more,” were the words of the artist.

#love #Chechito #reacted #asked #love #life