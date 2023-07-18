the puerto rican Ricky Martinwho in recent days offered a symphonic concert at the Starlite Occident festival in Marbella, is now related to the actor Miguel Angel Silvestrebecause in his social networks he dedicated a compliment that has given a lot to talk about.

“Handsome”, Ricky Martin wrote to an image that Miguel Ángel Silvestre publishes on Instagram and with this he has unleashed a series of comments which mostly refer to the singer of Puerto Rico would be “thrilled” with the actor.

After ending her marriage with Jwan Josef, Ricky Martin He is now romantically related to the actor Miguel Ángel Silvestre, who is originally from Castellón de la Plana, Spain and is 41 years old.

Miguel Angel Silvestrewho has participated in films such as ‘Velvet’ and ‘Sense8’, would have powerfully attracted the attention of Ricky Martin, for this reason the compliment that he wrote to him on social networks and with which he has caused a real stir.

At the moment, Silvestre has not responded to the message from Ricky Martinbut it goes viral on social networks and many users and fans of the Puerto Rican singer state that he would have been very interested in Miguel Ángel, Well, his gallantry is obvious.

Ricky Martin recently made it public that he was separating from Jwan Josef, after several years of romantic relationship and made it clear that he would not talk about it anymore, and they had ended on good terms.

Miguel Angel Silvestre. Instagram photo

During Ricky Martin’s recent presentation in Spain, he told the audience that at this time in his life “looks, smiles and applause are my best medicine. That’s why I spend so much time on stage,” reports the international press.

