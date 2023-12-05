Renato Rossini Jr. He is in the middle of controversy after being the protagonist of Magaly Medina’s latest ampay. On Monday, December 4, the popular ‘Urraca’ took advantage of her program to broadcast some images in which the participant of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ is seen hugging and kissing actress Alessandra Fuller. As a result of this controversy, Renato Rossini’s son was encouraged to talk about the status of his current sentimental situation. In this note, he knows what the young model said and if he is in love.

How was the ampay between Renato Rossini Jr. and Ale Fuller?

The program‘Magaly TV: the firm one’aired the ampay starring Ale Fuller and Renato Rossini Jr. on Monday, December 4. In those images, the actress is seen on a night out with the member of ‘The Great Chef’, who grabbed her by the waist before the eyes of others.

After a few hours, the couple moved to Fuller’s apartment where they were not only seen dancing, but alsoKiss.It should be noted that Rossini did not leave the actress’s home until the next morning.

What did Renato Rossini say about his current love life?

Renato Rossini Jr. He gave an interview, before his ampay was released, in which he spoke about his current sentimental situation. In this regard, the tiktoker pointed out that he was single.

“I do not have a couple. “This year I ended a long-term relationship, now I’m focused on my career,” he said at first. After that, the member of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ reflected on what the mistake what he committed with his last love. “I handed over everything. That’s not bad, it’s not good either. One must have space for one’s things,” she said in an interview with Magacín 24.7.

Along those lines, Rossini pointed out what attracts him to a young woman. “The physicality attracts, but the vibe and chemistry make you connect. If I don’t connect on an emotional level, it doesn’t flow. “I like sporty and busy girls, those who don’t pay attention to me because it is a reflection that they have things to do,” accurate.

Renato Rossini Jr. pointed out that he likes girls focused on their projects. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Renato Rossini Jr.

