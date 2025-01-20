Spaniards who have already passed fifty are happy. Thus it could be stated if this state of mind has to do with the absence of health or economic problems and with love being very present in their lives. The latest senior barometer of the Mapfre Foundation has studied What are the more than 16 million Spaniards over 55 years old like? which represents one in three people in our country. Hold on, there are curves, in view of the findings.

The results show an age group without economic worries (58%) who also trust that their well-being will not worsen (73%) and This allows more than 8 million seniors – half of the group – to save every month. Also, an overwhelming majority (80%) take care of their diet or do physical exercise (58%), which makes sense that they hardly visit the doctor, specifically almost eight out of ten go less than once a month.

Having these issues resolved is important, but many times it does not guarantee happiness, on the other hand loving and feeling loved always appears in any study as one of the elements for a full life. And older Spaniards respond massively (84%) that they are in love. Almost ten million Spaniards drink the wind for their partner, they feel those butterflies in their stomach and, according to this barometer, something else. Because the study has asked them about their sexual life, something taboo until now. In fact, it is worth remembering that until recently the official statistics on family habits stopped asking about the intimate life of cohorts over sixty years of age.

Well then, Seniors defend (63%) that sex is key to a good quality of life; half of them are satisfied with their sex lives… which follows that a few million gray-haired people would like a little more sexual activity. So, also taking into account that with age you lose desire (57%), some of them, hundreds of thousands, have gone either to the pharmacy to improve their relationships or to online dating platforms to find a partner for that sex they long for. Let no one think that in a group as large as seniors this only happens to the youngest of them.that is, in those who are fifty or sixty, because the mentioned percentages also remain very high in septuagenarians and even in those who are in their eighties or older.

The only difference appears in the gender. And the fact is that older men are more in love than women, they give much more importance to sex than women (74% compared to 53%) and they like pills to improve their intimate life much more. However, no more and no less than twice as many seniors use dating apps as men.

Now, after reading this data, please, to get rid of those absurd clichés about age and to rediscover all those seniors in front of us.