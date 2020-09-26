In central London, citizens staged a protest. They oppose the reintroduction of quarantine in the UK. BBC…

The demonstrators gathered in Trafalgar Square, then headed towards Hyde Park. According to media estimates, 10-15 thousand people took part in the action. The protesters also expressed their opposition to the new restrictions imposed by the country’s authorities in connection with the increase in the number of cases of coronavirus infection.

It is noted that the police were forced to stop the action because the protesters violated the rule of social distancing. As a result, clashes broke out, during which four law enforcement officers were injured. Ten people were detained. 32 people were detained at the action a week ago.

In the UK, there are now about 10 thousand new cases of coronavirus infection per day. Against this background, the government is introducing new restrictions. So far, they mainly concern the opening hours of bars, pubs and restaurants, the rules for wearing masks and holding social events.

Earlier it was reported that Israel became the first country in the world to introduce a second quarantine. Moreover, since Friday, September 25, the authorities have tightened the imposed restrictive measures.