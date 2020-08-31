Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared some pictures and videos of London this time, which will make you realize that not only fans of India but people all over the world are eagerly awaiting justice in the case of Actor. It is clear that there is no shortage of Sushant’s fans in London too and at the moment everyone’s eyes are on the actor’s case.

While sharing these photos and videos, Shweta has told that she is from London. The video seen in this latest post talks about Global Prayer Meet for Sushant.



In this video, only Sushant is seen on the screen around a truck. Things like #justiceforsushantsingrajput #GlobalPrayersForSushant #WarriorsForSSR #Selfmusing #justice have been written with his picture.

Earlier, there was a similar view on the streets of California, which Shweta shared with Sushant’s fans. Here too, similar things were written with similar pictures of Sushant on the billboards on the streets and billboards above the shops.

Everyday new claims and revelations are coming to light in the investigation of Sushant case, which everyone is surprised to hear. In the interview to a channel for the first time after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Riya Chakraborty shared the talk from the first meeting to the last day. In this conversation, Riya has said many things that Sushant’s fans and family are not digesting. Sushant’s sister Shweta has given a strong answer to all those things of Riya through her social account.



While sharing this interview of Rita, Shweta has asked that if you are worried about 17 thousand rupees EMI, then tell me how did you hire such an expensive lawyer?