A London court will issue on Monday, January 4, a decision on the extradition to the United States of the founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange. Reported by TASS citing the UK Justice Department.

According to the agency, the verdict will be announced by judge Vanessa Baraitser. It was she who presided over this case last year: in February at the Royal Court of Woolwich in southeast London and in September-October at the Old Bailey’s Central Criminal Court.

The judge is faced with the task of deciding whether the US authorities’ request is in line with the 2007 British-American extradition agreement.

If the request of Washington is satisfied, then the authorization for the extradition of Assange should be provided by the head of the British Ministry of Internal Affairs, Priti Patel. However, even in this case, Assange’s lawyers will still have the opportunity to challenge the decision in the High Court of London, and then in the Supreme Court or the European Court of Human Rights. The prosecution will also be able to appeal if it is refused extradition. Thus, regardless of Baraitser’s decision, the point in the case will not be put, and its consideration may take several more years.

In 2019, Washington indicted Assange on 18 counts, including violating the espionage law and conspiring to hack into a government computer. The journalist faces 175 years in prison.

Assange is currently in a London prison, where he was taken after he was handed over to the authorities by the Ecuadorian embassy. The journalist has been hiding there since 2012.

On March 12, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova characterized the actions of Washington and London against the creator of WikiLeaks as the apotheosis of lies and the logic of double standards.