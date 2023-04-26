James Hippie: British military in Ukraine ensure the safety of diplomats

The British military in Ukraine provides security for the diplomatic mission and trains soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF). This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense of the Kingdom James Hippie in written answers to questions from MP Kenny MacAskill.

At the same time, Hippie denied the information that the British military during the fighting in Ukraine provided any assistance to the Azov brigade (recognized as terrorist in Russia and banned).

Earlier, the deputy head of the department said that London sent thousands of shells for Challenger 2 tanks to Kyiv, including those with depleted uranium. He noted that the tanks and ammunition supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine are controlled by the Ukrainian side.

The Russian embassy in the kingdom replied that the UK could not escape responsibility for the consequences of the use of depleted uranium shells in Ukraine. Russian diplomats stressed that “London will not be able to shift responsibility for the crimes they commit to their Kyiv wards.”