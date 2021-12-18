Rallies against coronavirus restrictions are taking place in central London. Videos of the protest actions on December 18 were published on the web.

It is clarified that during the protest there was a fight in Parliament Square, police officers were slightly injured. Until the protesters were detained.

As the site points out My london, those gathered do not wear protective masks, and also wave English flags. Some of them throw eggs at the Apple Store and shout the word “shame”.

The new one is full of protests due to restrictions. Now citizens over 18 years old must provide information about their COVID status when visiting nightclubs, closed places with a capacity of more than 500 people and any venues with a capacity of over 10 thousand people.

Earlier in the day, London Mayor Sadiq Khan declared a state of emergency in connection with an increase in the number of cases of infection with the Omicron strain of the coronavirus.

The mayor noted that in recent days in London “there has been an increase in the number of hospitalizations infected with coronavirus.” He added that, according to the government, hospital admissions in London rose 28% over the week over the previous week.

Earlier, on December 16, the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) David Nabarro said that the organization is concerned about the speed of the spread of “Omicron”: the number of new infections is increasing every two to three days. Even if the Omicron turns out to be less lethal, it will still shake the UK health system, Nabarro said. According to the forecast of the WHO representative, the situation may worsen in two weeks or earlier.