In London, a cell phone is stolen every six minutes, according to the British Police

London Metropolitan Police (MET) recently revealed that in the capital of England a cell phone is stolen every six minutes.
According to that police force, in total, 90,864 phones were stolen in all of 2022.
Regarding this news, the British channel BBC reported that both the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and the Police Commissioner asked cell phone manufacturers to “design” technologies that discourage theft.
“In an open letter, Mayor Sadiq Khan and Met boss Sir Mark Rowley said software designers must ‘develop solutions to make this crime less rewarding,'” it reported. BBC.
We’re stepping up police patrols at the worst access points, but I’m also asking phone makers to innovate
Cell phone thefts in London account for almost 70 percent of theft cases that occur in this city.
“We’re stepping up police patrols at the worst access points, but I’m also asking phone makers to innovate to help make it harder for criminals to reuse and sell mobile phones.”, Khan said through his Twitter account.
According to the newspaper Guardianthe main modalities of theft occur when pickpockets open bags or suitcases of people in the street or when they take them from the tables in traditional British ‘pubs’.
Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and @MayorofLondon have called on the mobile phone industry to play their part to help tackle the rising number of robberies in the capital.
Figures show that mobile phone crime is driving the rise in robberies and thefts in the capital. pic.twitter.com/LwpqtRtchQ
—Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 9, 2023
According to that same medium, these crimes have increased by 27 percent so far in 2023.
INTERNATIONAL WRITING
TIME
