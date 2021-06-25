President Jair Bolsonaro said this Thursday (June 24, 2021) that “lost patience” with the press. In your live weekly, broadcast on his official page on social networks, the head of the Executive said that he “has no interest” in talking to the media defined by him as “junk”.

“I can’t get rid of Folha, Globo, Estado de S. Paulo, all that rubbish, I can’t. I don’t want to talk to you, I’m not interested in talking to you. I really lost patience. Who doesn’t like me, patience. Do you want a gentle liar or a person a bit thicker, me, and true?“, said.

Throughout the broadcast, he also criticized former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), governor João Doria (PSDB), CoronaVac, the STF (Supreme Federal Court), the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, and the deputy Luis Miranda (DEM-DF).

Last Monday, the president got angry and verbally attacked reporter Laurene Santos, from Avant-garde TV, affiliate of Globe in Sao Paulo. The president sent the journalist “cblow up” and stated that the Globe does a “scoundrel journalism” after being asked about the use of a mask and about the fine received for not using the item while riding a motorcycle in São Paulo.

Bolsonaro did not name former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles in the live. I just said that the press “attacks all the time” about the Amazon.

Also in the live, he spoke about a photo that circulated on the Internet this Thursday alongside workers during a technical visit to the Oiticica Dam, in Jucurutu (RN).

In the image, originally published on the official website of the Ministry of Regional Development, workers seem to make a gesture with their hands that resembles the letter “L”. The similarity led opposition congressmen to claim that the symbol is a reference to the L of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“Many people do that for me (imitates gun gesture). Now, for the press, it’s Lula”. According to Minister Fábio Faria (Communications), who participated in the broadcast, the workers pointed to the sky:

“We took about 30 photos. At the time of the photo, the president looked at the sky, I said that we would thank God. It came out in the press that they had done the L. For the love of God”, said the minister.

Here are other criticisms made by Bolsonaro in this Thursday’s broadcast:

CoronaVac: “You are seeing that this vaccine, CoronaVac, is having problems in some countries around the world, such as Chile, among others. In Brazil, it’s not been different” (…) “Are you seeing very little effectiveness from CoronaVac? Today on the plane there was a colleague complaining that he took the two doses and he doesn’t have anything”;

"You are seeing that this vaccine, CoronaVac, is having problems in some countries around the world, such as Chile, among others. In Brazil, it's not been different" (…) "Are you seeing very little effectiveness from CoronaVac? Today on the plane there was a colleague complaining that he took the two doses and he doesn't have anything";

Press: "I'm going and you guys in the press are following. When you ask an idiotic question, which is common, these people from the press and from Globo in particular, have the right answer, they are full of 'mimimi'. Ah, I was offended… I didn't ask to be interviewed by you, man";

Alberto Fernández, President of Argentina: "The one who decided the elections in Argentina was the exempt. There was Macri and Fernández. The people decided to abstain, the left will vote, everywhere in the world the left votes. They are indoctrinated for that. As a result, the left won in Argentina. And look how our dear Argentina is"

Lula, former president (PT): "The ex-convict here in Brazil keeps saying that he was acquitted by the Supreme [Tribunal Federal]. Look, if the informers returned R$ 3 billion to the house, it is because they stole it. If they took it, their bosses stole a lot more than that"

João Doria, governor of São Paulo (PSDB): "Of course, the governor wanted to buy vaccine, this vaccine that is there. Do you see what is happening with this vaccine there?"

“Of course, the governor wanted to buy vaccine, this vaccine that is there. Do you see what is happening with this vaccine there?” Luis Miranda, DEM deputy: “This deputy who has a file, a medical record, in fact, quite extensive. He did that. happened in march [o encontro entre os 2], then 4 months later he decides to talk to wear down the government. He’s been riding a motorcycle in Brasília, he’s been here talking to me, I open doors at Alvorada for everyone, Suddenly, the ‘vapt’ guy. It will be verified. For sure, whoever tried to set it up is going to fail”

