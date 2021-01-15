In Lithuania, 79 doctors at the Santara clinic in Vilnius, vaccinated with BioNTech and Pfizer vaccines, have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Reported by RIA News with reference to the head of the center for infectious diseases of the clinic, professor Ligita Janchorenė.

“It should be said that this is not related to the vaccine, perhaps these people already had the virus at the time of vaccination. Looking at vaccine registration trials, it is clear that after the first dose of vaccine, the risk of [заболевания] decreases to 20 percent in just 12 days, ”Jancorene said.

She emphasized that the 95 percent resistance to the virus promised by the vaccine developers can only be achieved seven days after the second vaccination. “As you know, vaccination is carried out after three weeks, and the risk of infection persists for seven days and remains in only 5 percent of those vaccinated,” the professor explained.

According to Jancorene, those infected will not necessarily have a severe form of coronavirus, an asymptomatic form is also possible. Now doctors are tested at intervals of seven to ten or 14 days. Most of them have no health complaints.

According to the professor, more than 4500 medical personnel out of about six thousand employees have been vaccinated at the Santara clinic. Coronavirus was detected in 152 doctors, including those who were vaccinated. On January 15th, the hospital plans to complete the vaccination process with the first dose of BioNTech and Pfizer vaccine.

Earlier in the Netherlands, about 100 people reported side effects of the Pfizer vaccine, and in Norway, 23 people died after being vaccinated with the same drug. Also, deaths were recorded in the United States, Israel, Switzerland and Portugal. The US also began inoculating the population with drugs from Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna. Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines have been approved in the UK.