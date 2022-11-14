Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis said that peace in Ukraine is possible only on Kyiv’s terms

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that peace in Ukraine should be established only on Kyiv’s terms. He announced this before the start of the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the countries of the European Union (EU) in Brussels, reports RIA News.

“Peace in Ukraine can only be on Ukraine’s terms. The speculations that we see in open space are useless,” the politician believes.

According to the minister, Europe should send a message that support for Kyiv will last until it comes to peace on its own.

On November 11, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov announced the readiness of the Russian side for a dialogue on the situation in Ukraine without preconditions. He stressed that Moscow was ready even before the negotiations, but they were interrupted by Kyiv “at the command of its Western curators.” According to Ryabkov, the chances of such a dialogue will increase if Ukraine “is ordered from the appropriate capitals.”