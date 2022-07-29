In Lipetsk, a saboteur detained by the FSB confessed to preparing a terrorist attack at the Sokol bus station

A saboteur detained in Lipetsk by the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia admitted that he was preparing a terrorist attack at the Sokol bus station at the direction of the leadership of the Right Sector (extremist organization banned in Russia). This was announced on Friday, July 29, with reference to the Center for Public Relations (DSP) of the special services. RIA News.

Earlier it was reported that the suspect, along with accomplices, was detained in the village of Goritsy, Dorovsky district of the region. Saboteurs – a man and two women, citizens of Ukraine, arrived in Russia to prepare a terrorist attack at the Sokol bus station. They found elements of a home-made bomb of high power, which they were going to blow up at the bus station.