The Chinese central bank fixed the key interest rate on one-year loans (LBR) at 3.45 percent, and also kept the 5-year rate at 4.2 percent, as expected.

Better-than-expected Chinese GDP and retail sales data in the third quarter suggest that China’s economic recovery is beginning to improve, and needs less monetary support.

“Economic activity has stabilized and Chinese authorities could wait for some time before enacting further monetary easing in the future,” emerging markets analysts at TD Securities said in a research note.

Pessimistic sentiment towards the yuan was also seen as a factor against further interest rate cuts. The yuan has fallen by more than 5 percent this year against the dollar, and increased liquidity will add additional pressure on the currency.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year loan interest rate, while the five-year rate affects mortgage pricing.

In a Reuters poll of 29 market analysts and traders, almost all participants expected no change in the interest rate on one-year loans, as well as in the five-year interest rate.

The base interest rate fixes come after the Chinese Central Bank’s decision on Monday to renew the maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping the interest rate on them unchanged.

The Medium Term Lending Facility (MLF) rate acts as a guideline for the LPR and is seen by markets as a precursor to any changes in lending standards.

While interest rates were left unchanged, the People’s Bank of China injected its largest monetary support since late 2020 on Monday to allow banks to extend credit at a time when financing conditions were tight due to heavy bond supplies and tax payments collected by the government.

Over the next few months, market participants do not rule out the possibility of lowering interest rates.

Barclays economists expect new 10 basis point cuts in interest rates in the fourth quarter of this year and the first quarter of next year, as deflation risks persist and domestic demand conditions remain weak.

China cut its benchmark one-year lending rate in August but surprised markets by keeping the five-year interest rate unchanged.

So far this year, the one-year and five-year key interest rates have been cut by 20 basis points and 10 basis points, respectively.

The LPR, which banks typically charge their customers, is set by 18 designated commercial banks that submit rate proposals to the central bank each month.