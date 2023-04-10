Russian banks in March-early April faced the problem of yuan deficit. The currently most popular currency on the Moscow Exchange turned out to be in great demand, and the offer met it with difficulty. One of the results was a sharp appreciation of the Chinese currency, which overtook the rate of appreciation of the dollar and the euro. Experts attribute the situation to the high demand for yuan in the economy, but believe that the deficit problem should be resolved. However, for the future it is necessary to consider alternative schemes for saturating the economy with the currency of Russia’s main trading partner. Details – in the material “Izvestia”.

popular comrade

After the imposition of sanctions against Russia in 2022 and the transfer of part of foreign trade to currencies alternative to the dollar, the yuan began to quickly gain momentum in the domestic foreign exchange market. If at the end of last year the “Chinese” was the leader in terms of trading volume on the Moscow Exchange only on certain days, then at the end of February it took the overall first place. In March, the volume of transactions set a new record – 2 trillion rubles. It is not surprising, since now up to half of trade between the Russian Federation and China takes place in yuan. But along with this reorientation, vital to the country’s economy, came problems.

Photo: TASS/Alexander Demyanchuk

The fact that there is not enough yuan in Russia was reported back in January, and the problem arose before the New Year holidays. The Bank of Russia, which regularly sells yuan from international reserves as part of the implementation of the fiscal rule, at the same time offered the market a new instrument – yuan swap. The scheme became especially popular in the second half of March, when the statistics of the Central Bank recorded a sharp increase in purchases from banks. If on March 24 they bought 4.8 million yuan through a swap, then by April 4 the amount had grown more than 500 times – up to 2.8 billion.

Thus, even large-scale sales under the budget rule could not fully saturate the market. This immediately affected the foreign exchange market: on April 7, the Chinese currency surpassed the psychologically important mark of 12 rubles. Since the beginning of the year, growth has exceeded 20%, significantly more than in the case of the dollar and the euro, which also strengthened markedly.

Although it has been repeatedly stated that there is more than enough yuan liquidity in the Russian market, the problems may well be explained by the nature of the Chinese currency. The yuan occupies a much smaller place in international transactions and is therefore more subject to fluctuations (as is any currency or commodity with relatively low liquidity). Several large transactions or capital movements can cause a local deficit or, conversely, an excess of currency in the system.

Local lack of liquidity

The Russian market is now going through a difficult time, given the weakening of the ruble against major currencies. The lack of a friendly yuan can significantly exacerbate these problems. How big are these difficulties and how can they be solved?

According to Andrei Maslov, an analyst at FG Finam, the yuan as a whole has become popular in trading in Russia, overtaking the euro in terms of trading volumes last autumn. Russian commercial banks and enterprises working with them need ever-increasing volumes of these monetary units. Ordinary Russians, in his opinion, do not yet feel a deep need to buy yuan, which somewhat simplifies the situation.

Photo: Global Look Press/ZUMA Press/Xu Jingbo

– In general, the Chinese currency has won its niche, but not among ordinary citizens, but rather among investors. Also, China has significantly increased its presence in the Russian market, and yuan is needed to buy Chinese goods and services. So, of course, businesses need large amounts of yuan,” he explains.

“The lack of current liquidity in yuan is a consequence of local causes, but generated by fundamental factors,” explains TeleTrade analyst Vladimir Kovalev. — There is a general strategic turn towards greater use of the Chinese currency in connection with the “pivot to the east” of foreign economic activity due to Western sanctions. The turnover of goods and services from the Middle Kingdom and, accordingly, the use of the Chinese currency is increasing. It is called upon to increase its role in settlements with third countries. Yuanization has been announced since 2023 for the National Welfare Fund (NWF). In its composition, the yuan will prevail with a share of 60%, and 40% should be occupied by gold.

However, according to him, the reconfiguration is largely done “from the wheels”, without a well-established and reliably predictable scale, the market is in the process of formation. Therefore, at certain moments, there may be a lack of such specific liquidity on it.

– Of certain importance in the current situation, the statement of the Ministry of Finance on April 5 that from April 7, sales of yuan from the NWF under the “budget rule” to replenish the treasury is reduced by 38% – to the equivalent of 3.7 billion rubles a day from 5 .4 billion rubles. Perhaps this contributed to the desire of banks to stock up on yuan in addition, the analyst noted.

Photo: TASS/Alexander Demyanchuk

Be that as it may, the problem is not systemic and unnecessarily negative: it is unlikely that in general there is a fundamental shortage of yuan in the banking system, the expert believes.

Temporary aggravation

Russia’s exports to the PRC, with the possibility of receiving this currency from it, are much larger than imports, which, in particular, demand the yuan. According to the China General Administration of Customs, cited by Seanews, in January-February 2023, Russia sold $18.65 billion worth of goods to China, which is 31.3% more than in the same period of 2022, and imported goods worth $15, 04 billion, an increase of 19.8% during this time.

“Thus, if we partially make payments in national currencies, as happens in practice, the inflow of yuan can be higher and increases stronger than the need to use them. Partially, they are accumulated in reserves, but they can potentially be sent to the market if necessary, Kovalev specified.

Experts believe that the organization of currency swap lines between the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and the People’s Bank of China can be a long-term solution to the problem. It should be noted that this scheme is regularly used in interactions with other central banks by the US Federal Reserve, which increases the volume of such lines in the event of an aggravation of the situation on world markets. In many ways, these tools helped to avoid a completely catastrophic development of events during the 2008 global financial crisis.

Photo: Global Look Press/Keystone Press Agency/Cfoto

— There is a possibility of prompt replenishment of the banking system with Chinese currency directly through swap lines between central banks. The practice of such operations has been worked out. In particular, during the acuteness of the recent banking crisis in the United States, the world’s major central banks provided swap lines in dollars, Kovalev noted.

But using such a scheme has its own difficulties: to conclude a swap, you need the consent of the Chinese central bank, which is in no hurry to increase the supply of yuan to other countries, including Russia.

– In general, the fact that China continues to buy Russian energy resources also plays into the hands – if Russian gas or oil is partially or fully paid in yuan, this will help increase the volume of yuan liquidity in banks. However, despite frequent talk that Russian gas will be traded in yuan, there is still no significant progress in this matter, and the very fact of payment in yuan does not mean that they will reach the banks, Maslov believes.

At the same time, according to Kovalev, the current situation is an example of a local temporary imbalance in the demand and supply of the yuan in the market, “overcome by operational adjustment of existing mechanisms.”