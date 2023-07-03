There are dialects in which you can refer to a woman with a form of ‘he’ (heej, hai, hie, ie) or with ‘het’ (hèt). Fifty years ago it was said about that feminine ‘he’: it is now disappearing.

Josh Piepers (Roermond, 1992) studied language and communication sciences at Radboud University in Nijmegen. With an NWO grant she is doing PhD research at Tilburg University into the Limburg dialect. She also makes commissioned illustrations for science communication. “A hobby that got out of hand,” says Piepers, “I really like drawing and painting.”

But it appears that it is still being used, discovered Joske Piepers, who hopes to obtain a PhD on these pronouns in Tilburg next year. In Brabant some still say: “He wears a clean dress” (she wears a nice dress). In Drenthe and Twente you still hear things like: ‘Renate see a car’ and ‘Gerda see a bicycle’. And this beautiful example comes from Weert: a mother and her teenage daughter, in a shop, the mother says to the saleswoman: ‘Ich zeuk unne bikini vör hum.’

Piepers: “I often hear from dialect speakers that they no longer say it themselves, but that the older generation, their parents or grandparents, still say it. Which suggests it’s declining. But they wrote that in 1968. They even wrote that it was dying out. But it doesn’t seem that fast.”

Piepers herself focuses her research mainly on the Limburg ‘het’ (pronunciation: ‘hèt’) for women. ‘It is krank’ (she is ill), ‘het haet itself pien gedaon’ (she has hurt herself). In addition to this ‘it’, ‘zeej’ (they) is also used.

Piepers recorded conversations in which two dialect speakers had to talk to each other about what they saw on illustrations. “Then you hear when they say ‘het’ and when ‘zeej’.” She also asked those speakers what they themselves thought about it. “I found out that dialect speakers have a very high metalinguistic awareness about that ‘it’: they can think and talk about it very well. They know what they are doing and how they are doing it. Which is special, because just try to find out for yourself exactly when you say ‘you’ and when you say ‘you’. This is just like that.”

If I ever live to be eighty, I would still say “it” about my sister

And what do they say about it?

“So that’s funny: it varies enormously. But there are a few things that keep coming back. If you know the woman in question well, if she is close to you, you are more likely to say ‘it’. And her age also plays a role. In younger women, it is more likely to become ‘it’. Incidentally, that is mainly relative age. For example, I myself speak a Central Limburgish dialect, and I would say ‘het’ about my sister, but not about my mother or grandmother. But if I ever live to be eighty, I’d still say “it” about my sister. So that grows.

“Some dialect speakers say that they think ‘het’ sounds very bad for a woman in Limburgish. This is probably due to the meaning ‘het’ has in Dutch: in this context it mainly refers to objects.

“The largest group of people we interviewed about it didn’t really have an opinion. They were neutral: yes, that’s just part of our dialect, that’s how we talk.

“But you also have, on both sides, people who do have strong opinions about it. On the one hand you see people who are very positive about it, who say: Limburgish has something here that Dutch does not have, a distinctive feature. Such a distinction is then seen as something positive, as something specific. And also, the fact that you can express an extra nuance of meaning with it: that the woman is close to you or is still young. Many people like that, that you can.

“On the other hand, you have people who are negative about it, who say: it sounds derogatory. I also spoke to someone who said: I do not think it is appropriate at all that a distinction is made for women that does not exist for men.”

If you call a woman ‘it’, does that include the possessive pronoun ‘see’ (to be)?

“Most of the time. But, what is also interesting, it is not always a package deal per se. That can vary considerably from person to person. Some said: I use ‘it’, but never ‘see’. Others said: I use ‘see’, but never ‘it’.”

You only have to cycle ten kilometers to hear it all differently

Funny that you found so much variation, even within one and the same village. How do you explain that?

“Perhaps a bit of a lame answer, but what is getting closer is that everyone has a completely different life. One goes to school in the city. Another will work elsewhere in Limburg. Or someone moves three times. You pick up something new every time and that means that your language has its own form.

“You also have that with Dutch. When I went to live in Brabant, I really took over a few Brabant things. This is certainly the case with Limburg dialects. Because it is both much closer together and because it also differs from village to village. You only have to cycle ten kilometers to hear it all differently.

“So maybe you get friends who do it just a little bit differently. Or you get friends who never say ‘it’, which makes you think: let me not do it again. What your specific native language looks like is something very personal, because it is the result of your specific life and the people you come into contact with.”

In Dutch, some people now want separate pronouns for people who do not feel male or female, for example ‘die’ and ‘diens’. Do you see a link to your research?

“If there’s anything relevant to take away from this, it’s that the pronoun system is much more variable and dynamic than people tend to think. If someone continues to strongly oppose a new pronoun for non-binary people, it is more a matter of ‘I don’t want that’ than of ‘that can’t be done in Dutch’.

“Of course it will feel very contrived in the beginning. But the good thing is that you can get over it, if you want. Your brain is made to get used to new language very quickly.”