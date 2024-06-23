Juarez City.– More than four thousand vehicles of foreign origin that were taken for registration in the Public Vehicle Registry (Repuve) in module 25 (El Punto) are unable to be registered because the procedure has not been completed.

They have not been properly enrolled in the regularization program, because there is a great delay in the delivery of vehicle identification holograms, which has left cars that were brought in since January in limbo.

Those in charge of the module have not issued the holograms of almost 5 thousand units pre-registered in the decree, which is why there is annoyance among people who have already made their payment and came to the point, reported HMT, a car seller at a local flea market.

The citizen interviewed said that thousands of people have not been able to obtain the plates at the Revenue Collection, due to the lack of the sticker that was previously blue and that later a modification was announced and it became purple.

They hope that starting tomorrow, Monday, the issuance of the stickers will resume and the vehicle owners will be able to complete the process of plating the units.